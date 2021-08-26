Movie Games has given us a glimpse into the world of Alaskan Truck Simulator during today’s Future Games Show Powered by AMD, and believe us when we say it's a challenging environment filled with peril.

You see, there's a lot more to do than just driving in Alaskan Truck Simulator, as there's an additional survival aspect to deal with. You'll need to plot the route to your destinations, then get out of your big rig and prepare it accordingly for the road conditions ahead by adding equipment such as wheel chains, while ensuring you keep your energy up by getting enough sleep and eating regularly. You can purchase food from restaurants and shops, but if you find yourself caught out in the wilderness then you may need to take more drastic action, by hunting the local wildlife and cooking in on your campfire.

Once you hit the road, you're on your own and must be entirely self-sufficient. You'll need to exit the cab and perform any repairs that come up, whether it's investigating a stalled engine or replacing a blown tire, because if you run into difficulties in the middle of nowhere then no recovery service is coming to bail you out. Then there's the environment itself, featuring an open world inspired by real-life Alaskan locations, with a day-night cycle and a dynamic weather system that runs through all seasons to give you a full range of conditions to contend with – a blizzard could unexpectedly block the route ahead or obscure your vision, but melting snow can create icy patches that are just as dangerous if you're unprepared.

The simulator intends to keep players on their toes by throwing in obstacles to deal with, such as avalanches, rock falls, or road accidents caused by other vehicles when conditions are poor. You'll need to inspect the situation and make an assessment as to whether you can safely get around the blockage without running off the road and getting yourself stuck, or if you'll have to dig out your map and plan an alternative route to reach your destination in one piece.

Alaskan Truck Simulator is coming to PC in Q1 2022, with console releases on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, and Xbox One due at a later date. You can wishlist it on Steam today.