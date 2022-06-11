The Tarnishing of Juxtia, a dark fantasy action RPG reminiscent of 2D soulslikes such as Salt and Sacrifice, was just shown off during the Future Games Show powered by Mana.

The footage shows the game's hero, the final creation of the goddess Juxtia, navigating its detailed pixel-art world. Your journey will take you through the ruined remains of two divine kingdoms across more than a dozen sculpted environments. In an attempt to turn back The Tarnishing, you'll face a host of terrifying boss battles; twisted saints, long-slumbering war machines, and even the gods themselves will stand against you.

Fortunately, you'll have at least a few tools at your disposal to help you carry out your task. The Tarnishing of Juxtia's Energy Rush system rewards bold players with a quick boost after landing a flurry of blows. Fell a boss, and you'll be able to acquire relives from them, charging them up over time to put forward powerful abilities to help turn the tide of battle, whether you're pushing forward or finding yourself on the back foot.

As you progress, you'll discover armor, weapons, and spells which, when combined with those Relics, let you change your build to suit you. Switch things up on the fly to adapt your approach and arrange the perfect arsenal to accomplish your goal, or simply achieve your perfect look.

The Tarnishing of Juxtia arrives on PC later this summer, but you can make sure you don't miss a moment of boss-slaying action by wishlisting it via its Steam page (opens in new tab) right now.

