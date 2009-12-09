12 Uncomfortable Movie Beds

The Bed: Pretty sturdy timber four poster effort.

Why You Wouldn't Sleep In It: Has a habit of shaking uncontrollably during the night.

Plus can cause sleepers to inexplicably levitate.

Comes with detachable restraints and padding (bonus), but is also generally pre-disposed to devil-possession.

Results in occupier having a propensity for potty mouthed behaviour, vomiting, and spine-cracking contortion.