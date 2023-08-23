You're going to want to gather some friends together for Astronimo, a new co-op game that'll have you exploring the solar system by building contraptions capable of getting you from point A to point B.

It's coming to us from Coatsink, the publisher of one of our picks for the best co-op games ever, Phogs, so we have high hopes for this creative endeavor. As revealed in the Future Games Show August Showcase, the game is launching into Early Access on September 27, so we've not got long to wait either.

You and up to three pals can play as (fully customizable) Hypergiant Inc. employees who've become stranded after crash-landing on a small planet. You'll have to solve puzzles by creating all sorts of contraptions including space buggies and shuttles.

What you create is entirely down to you and your crew, as you'll be able to piece together various bits and bobs to fuel your creations. Coatsink's aim is for Astronimo to be "the most fun you can have in outer space", and if anything that's just made me more intrigued for this one.

Alongside the core campaign, Astronimo also features a Community Moon, which is where you can share your creations with other players via Steam Workshop.

Early Access for Astronimo will be available from September 27 on PC via Steam. You can wishlist it now so you don't forget too.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.