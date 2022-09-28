Al Pacino to star opposite Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton in new drama Billy Knight

Al Pacino is set to star alongside Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton in Billy Knight, a new indie drama from writer-director Alec Griffen Roth.

According to Deadline (opens in new tab), the film "follows grad school students Alex (Heaton) and Emily (Diana Silvers) as they traverse their aspiring careers as filmmakers. Alex is also grappling with the grief of losing his father, a failed screenwriter. The only thing his dad left him was a box of unfinished scripts and a handkerchief with the name 'Billy Knight” embroidered on it. Alex embarks on a magical Hollywood adventure to track down the Billy Knight all while navigating the line between fiction and reality."

“Billy Knight is a love letter to cinema, a fantasy steeped in the history of this great art form,” Roth said. “It’s also the tale of two struggling artists, an introspective struggle of a young man trying to find his voice, and discovering what’s important in life. Having the incomparable Al Pacino and the incredible talents Charlie Heaton and Diana Silvers in the film is a dream come true.”

The film marks Roth's first-ever feature film debut. Heaton continued his tenure as Jonathan Byers on the record-breaking fifth season of Stranger Things, and played Jim Dagger in Joanna Hogg's The Souvenir Part II. Pacino recently played former fashion mogul Aldo Gucci in Ridley Scott's House of Gucci.

