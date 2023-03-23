After Us transports players to a surrealistic vision of a post-apocalyptic Earth, to try and bring hope to a planet ravaged by the impact of humans. As revealed in the developer presentation from Piccolo Studios during the Future Games Show Powered by the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro, it will arrive on PC via Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X on May 23, 2023.

You play as Gaia, the Spirit of Life, and will travel on an emotional journey to save the souls of all the lost animals, guiding them back to safety on the Mother's Ark. To do this, you must discover their Earthly vessels and learn of their final fate – how the deer was hunted down, or the whale harpooned – before using your Life Force to rescue their souls.

As you explore the various landscapes you get to experience first hand the destructive impact of humanity on the planet, from collapsing cities to dying forests, while your special powers start to breathe life back into these desolate locations. Using Gaia's traversal abilities you can dash, jump, and glide through these areas, while you attempt to remove the oil that has consumed everything.

It's not all plain sailing though, as you'll need to use your movement skills to avoid deadly traps as you travel on Gaia's journey, while also dealing with the biggest threat of all – the Devourers. These nightmarish humanoid monsters are attempting to drain the world of its remaining life, but by defeating them and leading the fallen animals to their triumphant rebirth, you can begin to restore love and hope on the Earth once more.

