Game of Thrones season 7's last episode might have teased a BIG fan favourite character's resurrection

Game of Thrones isn’t shy about bringing back a character or two from the dead but this character – supposedly roaming round Winterfell in Game of Thrones season 7, episode 4 would take some beating. It goes without saying that there could be major Game of Thrones season 7 spoilers ahead if this fan theory rings true. If not, then we’ll chalk it up to bad eyesight and/or an overexcited imagination.

The figure in question pops up in the Stark ancestral home during Brienne and Arya’s sparring session and – would you look at that – the woman in the background sure looks like Catelyn Stark, even if her hair looks a little long and bushy (h/t ComicBook.com).

The Stark matriarch died way, way back at the Red Wedding (seems like a lifetime ago, doesn’t it?). The Thrones book-lovers out there are currently nodding their heads in smug satisfaction, though. That’s because, in the novels, Catelyn Stark was resurrected as the vengeful Lady Stoneheart who sought out revenge for hers and her son’s untimely, brutal deaths

Now, introducing something like that so late in the game – and without fair warning – would be a bit strange, but, if nothing else, it’s a nice little nod to Cat. Be it a ghost, Lady Stoneheart or an unfortunate coincidence, it’s certainly a… unique addition to the scene.

Want to check it out for yourself? Behold, GIFS!

If you fancy watching the whole scene again (and who doesn’t?) then watch it here, and skip to 0:12 and 0:59 in the video for the Cait bits – if you’re not distracted by the incredible swordplay, that is.

Images: HBO