An all-new trailer for Afterimage, a beautifully hand-drawn 2D side-scrolling Metroidvania style action RPG, just debuted at the Future Games Show Powered by Mana. The latest, never before seen gameplay revealed new areas, weapons and more of the reactive combat that brings this expertly crafted world alive.

Wishlist Afterimage on Steam now (opens in new tab)

Afterimage sees you exploring and fighting your way through Engardin. This mythical land is full of magical locations and creatures, with each area bringing all new threats and mechanics to master. The core side-scrolling action will evolve and change, as you move through the 15 different regions that make up a semi-open world. Leaving you free to see where the wind takes you and what you might find.

As well as the freedom to explore the world however you want, your character's progression is wide open - there are over 10 character abilities, and a range of unique weapons featuring special attacks and various upgrade paths, as well as magic to combine and experiment with - where you go and what you find is entirely up to you.

The handcrafted world of Engardin is filled with wonders to explore, full of magical forests, ruins, towns, ancient metropolises, labyrinths, volcanoes and canyons, seas, and more. There's also a tower that rises waaay up into the clouds but we'll leave it to you to discover more about that. Exploring all this is as much a part of the narrative as a means to progress, with stories to uncover that link each location and ultimately uncover a concealed history. There are allies and friends to meet, and characters with past histories and agendas to uncover.

While you're piecing everything together you'll also discover a menagerie of wild creatures and spirits populating this land. Some are friendly, some huge, but many are there to attack you, with corrupted creatures lying in wait for an unprepared traveller. Like the world, there's a lot to discover here, with over 150 different types of enemies to take on and numerous unique bosses. These change between areas, helping to create location-specific gameplay and combat as you move around the world.

If you want to find out more then follow Afterimage on Twitter for the latest updates, or check out the website . And don't forget to wishlist the game on Steam

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page (opens in new tab).