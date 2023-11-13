Why this is the only laptop that should be on your cyber deal list

What do you need your laptop to be able to do? There are obvious answers, of course. Answer emails. Watch videos. Read articles like this one. But some of us need our laptops to do more—everything from music production to film editing to (yes) playing the latest AAA games.

Luckily, the OMEN 16 laptop can deliver all that to you in spades. It’s the Swiss Army knife of laptops, and it’s able to handle almost any obstacle thrown its way. Are you a student who needs to use your computer in the library without it sounding like a jet engine? OMEN has got you. Working on your latest EP and need to make sure the sound from your laptop speakers is impeccable? OMEN has got you. Trying to play Starfield and fill your spaceship with 10,000 sandwiches with real physics? OMEN has got you, and all at your local Best Buy. You can start collecting sandwiches before you go to bed tonight.

(Image credit: OMEN)

Do you want power, instant loading times in games, and speedy video rendering? That starts with the processor. The OMEN 16 features a base processor of a 13th gen Intel® Core™ i7 but can go up to an Intel® Core™ i9 -13900HX.

Do you want beauty, stirring vistas, and detailed faces? The OMEN uses a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card and DDR5 RAM. The display is a 16.1-inch IPS with a 144Hz refresh rate, so you’ll feel like you’re there no matter where you take your laptop.

Do you want exceptional sound to hear the direction of the alien’s footsteps as it approaches? This laptop provides a rich audio experience with expert tuning by Bang & Olufsen. Your OMEN will be able to handle the explosions from the latest big-budget action film without missing a step.

(Image credit: OMEN)

Do you want to keep your laptop cool? That goes without saying. Advanced OMEN Tempest Cooling Technology will keep things temperate thanks to a new fan design that’s 2.5x slimmer. That size difference means there are double the amount of blades, providing 29% more airflow than last year’s model.

Do you want games? You wouldn’t be on GamesRadar if you didn’t. Luckily, this computer comes with a free one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Dive right in and experience Forza Motorsport, Crusader Kings III, or PowerWash Simulator. There’s really nothing better than doing chores in a game while you avoid doing chores in real life.

Do you want ports?! Baby, we got ports! 3 SuperSpeed USB Type A and an HDMI 2.1!



Just look at those ports. (Image credit: OMEN)

Most importantly, you want a good deal, right? That’s the Cyber Monday of it all. Right now, you can save up to $170 on the OMEN 16 laptop. You can order it online or go to your local Best Buy and pick it up right away.

Put all that together—the power necessary to finish your creative projects in a timely manner and the graphics card you need to push the AAA envelope, all at a deal you can’t say no to—and it’s the only laptop you need on your Cyber Monday wish list. And maybe you’ll even answer an email or two. What more could you want?