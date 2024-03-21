If you're looking for something to fill the Hollow Knight Silksong void in your life, Voidwrought might be just the tonic.

Announced with a 2024 release window for PC and Nintendo Switch during the Future Games Show, our moody and semi-animated trailer sets the tone for a Metroidvania with cosmic horror stylings. We begin with a character emerging from a cocoon before cutting to traversal and combat teases, all set to a thumping soundtrack. We then end with that same character looking at a bright Red Star over the scorched surface world.

Aside from the genre, Voidwrought's hand-drawn world invites plenty of comparison to that of Hollow Knight. Here, though, you'll find more cosmic horror than bugs. Voidwrought has you exploring the thawing ruins of the First Civilization and striking down the gods that come across your path – be it the "icy tunnels" of the Old Waters or the remains of the Court.

As for gameplay, you can hone your playstyle by chopping and changing between 30 Artifacts that offer everything from spectral weapons to passive buffs. When you're not umming and ahhing over your preferred way to bring down deities of old, you can dedicate time to building your shrine so that a tiny cult can form, which expands your influence and allows you to excavate deeper into the ruins. As a reward for progress, expect new secrets, rewards, and, well, horrors. The gods have a following, so why not you?

Voidwrought is coming to Nintendo Switch and PC this year.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors