V/H/S 4 in the works with one overarching story

The next entry in the horror anthology series V/H/S is subtitled 94, and it's the first in the series to feature one overarching narrative.

As reported by THR, Ready or Not and The Night House director David Bruckner wrote and produced V/H/S 4, which is also being described as a "reboot." Series co-creators Brad Miska and Tom Owen are also signed on to produce.

Consistent with the series' history, V/H/S 4 will be told through several horror shorts directed by different people. The difference this time around is that the stories all connect into one cohesive narrative, rather than before where the shorts all told different self-contained stories.

Not every director has been confirmed for the project, but we know V/H/S 4 will feature work from Simon Barrett, who wrote the Tape 56 and Tape 49 from V/H/S 1 and 2 and directed You're Next; Timo Tjahjanto, who's known for Netflix's The Night Comes for Us, and up-and-comer Chloe Okuno, who directed the AFI short film, Slut.

The first V/H/S released back in 2012 to positive reviews and box office success, with a direct sequel following suit the next year. A third film, titled V/H/S, released in 2014 and a spin-off based on the famous Siren short from the first film released in 2016. There's also a miniseries on Snapchat's Snap Originals platform.

