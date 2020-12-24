The Umbrella Academy season 3: release date speculation, cast, plot, and more

The Umbrella Academy season 3 has been officially confirmed by Netflix – but it might be a little while before we’re reunited with the Hargreeves siblings. Luckily, there are a few things we know for certain, including a start of filming date, plus some quotes from the cast on what we may expect from their characters in the future.

We’ve done the research, bringing you everything you need to know about The Umbrella Academy season 3. Plus, we have even attempted to calculate when to expect a first trailer and a potential release date. We also spoke to some of the cast earlier this year about where they see the upcoming season heading. Here’s more on the new season of the Netflix show.

Netflix has confirmed that production will start in February 2021 . Season 2 was announced back in April 2019 and started streaming in July 2020, so using that same timescale we can hazard a guess that The Umbrella Academy season 3 might drop sometime in February 2022. Nothing has been revealed yet, though.

As for when we might find out, the season 2 release date was announced in May 2020, so only two months in advance of the season premiere. Again, if we use the same timescale, that means we should keep an eye out in December 2021.

The Umbrella Academy season 3 cast

Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin H. Min are all confirmed to reprise their roles as the Hargreeves siblings, while Ritu Arya will return as Lila. Colm Feore is back as Reginald Hargreeves, too.

The Umbrella Academy season 2 ending also introduced the "Sparrow Academy", a new group of superheroes formed by a still-alive Reginald in an alternative universe in which our heroes now live. Who exactly will play the new Five remains to be seen, but expect casting announcements in the run-up to filming commencing.

The Umbrella Academy season 3 trailer: when can we expect one?

The season 2 trailer dropped just over three weeks before the season started, so it looks like we might have to wait a while for our first sneak peek of season 3 – potentially to 2022. However, The Umbrella Academy season 2 was one of Netflix’s most-popular shows, so the streamer may put out a teaser sooner in order to keep up momentum.

The Umbrella Academy season 3 plot

Season 2 ended with the main gang managing to save the world once more. However, while they may have managed to return from the ‘60s back to 2019, things have changed. Instead of forming the Umbrella Academy, Reginald began the "Sparrow Academy", a new group of super-powered beings that are introduced at the very end. However, their faces are unseen, but we do know Number One is alive again. Showrunner Steve Blackman revealed that the season 3 premiere will be called "Meet the Family" – so we may be getting to know this new team sooner rather than later.

We spoke to Tom Hopper and Robert Sheehan – who play Luther and Klaus – about what to expect next, and while coy on details, they did reveal what they would like to see. For one thing, they would like to make a feature-length episode, but they're not so keen to emulate the superhero movies that dominate the box office. “I certainly like the idea of doing different proliferations,” Sheehan told GamesRadar. “The idea of it becoming a sort of a big superhero feel, I wouldn't be.”

“I think the magic of the show is that it is very grounded and it's not all superheroe-y stuff,” Hopper added. “We season it with the superhero stuff, but the reason people love it [is] because of the people behind the ‘superheroes’.”

While finale episode of season 2 transported the Hargreeves family back to modern times, the actors would still like to explore a few different eras through time travel. “From season 1, you're always talking about where the show could go. I’d like to do the Eighties, actually,” Hopper said.

Sheehan, added he would like to see them go back to “Medieval times,” adding: “What if they went back to the day they were all born? Something in 1987. The whole 20th century was contentious. I'm always hatching pipe dreams.”

It seems like showrunner Steve Blackman is happy to take his cast’s ideas on board, so we may see some of these ideas come to fruition. “We love hanging around in this world. It's a lot of fun,” Hopper said. “And we all love working with each other. It's quite a gift to have the kind of show we have written. We have a showrunner who's very collaborative and allows us to be.”