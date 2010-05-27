This is what Ico and Shadow of the Colossus will look like on PS3

Yesterday the rumour dropped that some of us had been waiting for since the PS3 launched. And when I say 'some of us' I mean anyone who's finished Ico and Shadow of the Colossus three and seven times respectively (stop judging me with those eyes!). That's right, it looks like two of the most beautiful, evocative games ever could be hitting PS3 in shiny Blu-ray form in full HD some time next year.

Below, we've included some of original hi-res screens from Colossus and ludicrously sharp shots from NeoGAF that show Ico running on a PC emulator. We've also got HD footage of both games running on PC using a similar bit of kit. We call witchcraft on that shit. Seriously, though, we'd kill a man to play these in 1080p with trophy support. No, really. Actually kill him stone dead.

Shadow of the Colossus

Ico

Now remember, none of this is actually confirmed. We contacted Sony for a response this morning and were informed they "don't comment on rumour or speculation". So no putting your pre order in just yet.

That aside, how excited are you about HD Ico and Colossus if the rumours are true? Did you love both first time out and can't wait to play them again? Or did you miss out and simply want to know what all the fuss is about? Hit us up in the comments below with your steaming hot opinions.

May 27, 2010