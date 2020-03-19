Tempted by VR? Get an Oculus Rift S headset for its lowest ever price at ebay right now

This cheap VR headset deal is very much worthy of your attention. Given the fact that it's usually a very expensive part of gaming to get into, any significant discount is worth a look - and there's one going today! Right now at Currys' eBay store, you can get an Oculus Rift S headset for just £339.15 by using the code 'PRESSPLAY' at checkout. As far as we can tell, this is the headset's lowest ever UK price.

Given Half-Life: Alyx's imminent release, what would be better in these grim times, to escape into a different world altogether and lose yourself in some good ol' video game fiction via this cheap VR headset deal?

The Rift S is one of the best best mid-level VR wired headsets you can get. It has a tremendous library of games, offers a high resolution (2560 x 1600) on its LCD 60Hz display, and offers quite a comfortable fit too (a bit of a roll of the dice when it comes to headsets nowadays, generally). A final, big factor in choosing the Rift S is that it fully supports inside-out tracking; this means you don't have to buy external sensors and wire them up and find places to locate them all around the room you play in. Avoiding that hassle is an enormous plus-point.

There's a whole host of other goodies to browse at Currys' ebay store that you can apply the 15% discount to - you just have to spend 25 quid or more and you can get a maximum discount of £60 off your items. What's more, this will run until the end of the weekend too, so there's plenty of time to apply this to Many Nice Things.

