PS5 will outsell the PS4 launch with over 7 million sales by April, Jim Ryan says

Sony expects PS5 to outsell PS4 in its first four months, which will be no small feat given the previous console moved 7 million units in that time.

Sony Interactive Entertainment head Jim Ryan shared the expectation in an interview with Korean news site Naver , as translated by Eurogamer : "We think the PS5 will sell more in its first fiscal year than [we] sold in the first fiscal year at the time of PS4 launch," Ryan said.

For reference, Sony's fiscal year ends on March 31. Since PS5 is launching first on November 12, 2020, it will have about the same total length of time to make those sales as PS4, which first launched on November 15, 2013. PS5 will have a slight advantage in terms of market availability: while PS4 took several months to roll out internationally, the PS5 launch is planned for major regions across just two weeks.

Granted, PS4 didn't launch in the middle of a historical pandemic that's depressing economies and probably making people reconsider lining up overnight for a new game console. But Ryan was still confident about how the console will do in its early months. He also discussed why Sony has bumped up the price range for how much PS5 games cost .

"It is difficult to talk about the overall game market or other game consoles, but I think the value is obvious in the case of the PS5," Ryan said. "We'll excite fans around the world with the best exclusive games on the market today and deliver a truly next-generation device experience that will captivate them."

