New Call of Duty: Black Ops trailer promotes upcoming trailer

A few weeks ago, Activision released the first official trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops. That trailer featured 53 seconds of footage, giving us tasty sneak peak at some of the new game’s vehicles and weapons along with lots of hints about the game’s story and setting. In short, it was awesome. So when we heard that a new CoD: Black Ops video was available, we were excited. Unfortunately, the new CoD: Black Ops trailer is just an advertisement for the upcoming reveal of another trailer that will air on ESPN on May 18. We’re calling shenanigans on this ridiculously short and unsatisfying tease…





Above: A commercial for Call of Duty: Black Ops telling you to watch ESPN on May 18 to see the actual commercial



Above: The best part of the 15 secondtrailer occurs about one second into the video



Although, the today’s trailer had its moments (all 15 seconds of them), we were pretty disappointed. If you missed the first debut trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops, you can check it out below or examine the screenshots in ourframe-by-frame dissectionof the video. You can also find a thoroughlist of confirmed detailsby our own David Houghton, here.



