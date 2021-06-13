The whimsical puzzle platformer KeyWe is nearing release, and the trailer revealed at the Future Games Show powered by WD_BLACK showcased how the game's levels will change and evolve.

You'll come back to specific postrooms at different points throughout the game, and to keep things feeling fresh they'll have changed in some way. In the above trailer you can see how the autumnal version of the same level adds more complexity to your letter writing, and then later again in the winter you'll have to deal with keeping your kiwis warm with a single lantern. There are also supernatural events and weather to deal with too.

KeyWeThe first game from the US developer Stonewheat & Sons, KeyWe is a co-op postal puzzler with you play as two industrious Kiwi birds, named Jeff and Debra, working at the bustling Bungalow Basin Telepost office. Their job? It's everything from typing telegrams to packing shipping crates, as well as helping your Octopus co-worker sort the mail. You can hop, smack, peck, and dive-bomb your way through this cute and casual game - and dress up your Kiwi along the way. Master KeyWe's mailroom mayhem with a friend in local or online co-op, or venture out on your own to make sure the mail runs smoothly.

KeyWe's Telegram levels seem like a particularly fun challenge, as the words come across the wire out of order and you must both figure out the message from the jumbled wods, but also move, cut, and place those words in proper order so the message is revealed before it's shipped off to its intended recipient.

The different mailrooms of KeyWe offer a series of Rube Goldberg-esque levels to play through, with various bells, whistles, buttons, conveyor belts, and more to navigate to make sure the mail gets on the Cassowary bids to runs on time. If that wasn't enough, adverse weather can also come into play with everything from sandstorms to blizzards, and even the rare chance of paranormal activity or carnivorous plants (they don't teach that in Weatherman school).

KeyWe also has a variety of overtime mini-games including testing out the post office's bubble-wrap supply, snowball fights with your animal co-workers, and feeding those Cassowaries so they'll deliver the mail you've processed.

Stonewheat & Sons is giving even more reason to add KeyWe to your Steam wishlist now by offering the Early Bird Pack - which includes several Telepost-themed wardrobe items for

KeyWe is currently set for release on August 31 on Steam, Nintendo Switch, PS5/PS4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One.