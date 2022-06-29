Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 gets Christmas 2023 release date

Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 officially has a release date – the currently untitled sequel will arrive on the big screen on December 20, 2023.

The sequel was announced on Ghostbusters Day on June 8 – the anniversary of the first movie's release in 1984 – and it's set to continue the story of the Spengler family, led by Callie (Carrie Coon), the estranged daughter of original Ghostbuster Egon Spengler (played by the late Harold Ramis).

Ghostbusters: Afterlife was released in November 2021 and is set 32 years after the events of 1989's Ghostbusters II. It follows Callie as she and her two kids Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) and Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) move into the Oklahoma house she inherited from her father.

As they learn about their grandfather's past, the kids find themselves becoming the next generation of Ghostbusters as they battle an otherworldly threat that puts both their new home and the world in danger. The action in the sequel is expected to return to New York City, where the original Ghostbusters movies were set.

Directed by Jason Reitman, the son of the franchise's late co-creator Ivan Reitman, Ghostbusters: Afterlife also featured appearances from original cast members Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, and Sigourney Weaver. No cast members for the sequel have been confirmed yet, but Coon, Wolfhard, and Grace are expected to return.