Game music of the day: Atelier Iris

Welcome to GamesRadar's daily blast of all things pertaining to the ever-growing field of game music. Each post will introduce new sounds, games, composers and fan-made remixes of gaming's greatest aural achievements.

May 5, 2010

Game: Atelier Iris: Eternal Mana

Song: Town Where the Bells Chime

Composer: Ken Nakagawa



Above: Town Where the Bells Chime from Atelier Iris

The Atelier series had been around long before its 2005 debut in the US, which is something of a shame given how delightfully playful and uplifting its music can be. Even if you don't give a rat's ass about JRPGs or obscure, latter-day PS2 releases, Atelier's rich and soulful sound should be enough to sooth your raging heart.

This particular track plays early on, I believe the first time you enter and fully explore the initial village. There's a bountiful tapestry of noises frolicking through the air, from accordian to bells to a well-placed harpsichord, creating a unique sound that has stuck with me for just about five years. Hope you like it too.

So the voice acting is typical fare. Sorry about that. But the music, man! It's the exact kind of approach I prefer when it comes to game music - that is, not generic, atmospheric droning that fades into the background. I want strong melodies and memorable loops that lend themselves to humming or remixing. And even if the gameplay is well worn, Atelier Iris (and its sequels) has its musical identity down pat.



Face-melting shredding from Frykman and Strong



Impossibly bouncy tunes from Tim Follin



Bitchin' '90s-style dance tunes from Biggin and Phelan