12 Things That Rocked the Movies

Grab a digicam, film a mate's epileptic death scene round the back of your local chippy, get his sister to add some moody cor anglais wibbling, mash it all up in iMovie and voila: Spielberg's running scared.

With easy, affordable access to decent digicams and editing software, anyone can bash out a mini-masterpiece, these days.

Admittedly, finance, distribution and marketing remain elusive luxuries, but hey - we'll always have Cannes...