The Witcher season 2 will "dig deeper" into the characters of Cahir and Fringilla

The Witcher showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich has teased one of her “favourite parts” of the upcoming second season, suggesting that a pair of villains will have a larger role to play in the Netflix series.

“I can’t wait to dig deeper into Cahir and Fringilla in [The Witcher season 2], who they are, why Nilfgaard is important, and where they’ll go from here.” Hissrich said on Twitter. “It’s one of my favourite parts of the new season.”

As a refresher for those who may have forgotten since December (yes, it’s only been four months) – Cahir is a knight of the Nilfgaardian Empire that leads the charge to find Ciri. His plans unravel at the Battle of Sodden as Yennefer torched the battlefield, plus he has the added headache of a doppler mimicking his likeness somewhere out in the world.

Fringilla, meanwhile, is the sorceress helping Nilfgaard gain a foothold in the upper regions of The Continent and also has Cahir’s ear when it comes to talking strategy.

If we’re likely to see more of the two in The Witcher season 2 then that hints at Nilfgaard having a larger presence, one that was glimpsed oh-so-briefly at the tail-end of the debut season as it marched on Sodden Hill. If their intentions involve Ciri, that also means a certain Geralt of Rivia will be in their sights…

The Witcher season 2 is set for release in 2021, though production has currently been shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.