You can now wishlist The Outbound Ghost on Steam ahead of its release later this year. Revealed at the Future Games Show, this colorful papery RPG sees you haunting your way through battles, puzzles, and story choices to help restless spirits ascend to the afterlife.

The Outbound Ghost is a 2.5D story-driven RPG where you get to unravel the stories behind a varied cast of spooks. And these are going to be interesting stories too, as in this game ghosts are the embodiment of regret - only those with unresolved issues, or things they can't let go, end up haunting the Earth. And so it falls to you to meet this range of restless spirits and fix the problems of their former lives. Or help them come to terms with what they can't change. Do that, and they can ascend into the afterlife and enjoy eternity without any mortal baggage.

How you do this is up to you, but your choices will mater. This is a game full of story-driven narrative moments, where your decisions can lead to various outcomes and one of multiple endings. There's a challenge ahead too, with strategic turn based battles where you'll need to build a party to help you. But not just any party: as the story unfolds you'll unlock parts of your mortal personality - traits like Regret, Benevolence, and Jealousy - and these will form the party members you'll take into battle. You'll also be able to level up, learn new abilities, and craft badges that will give you various additional buffs and effects as you fight.

The Outbound Ghost's mix of turn based battles, 2.5D art and choice laden storytelling will release later this year. Don't forget to wishlist the game on Steam now, so you don't miss out on all the latest info.