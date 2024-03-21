The Constructors, a brand new city builder that will let you create the sprawling metropolis of your dreams, just got a release date at the Games Show Spring Showcase - and it's just around the corner.

Arriving on June 6, 2024, The Constructors is coming from Ancient Forge, the development team behind The Tenants, and is all about giving you all the tools to build your dream city from scratch.

In The Constructors, it's all about getting creative when building each development while trying to tick off all your clients' requirements.

Your construction company does the whole package, from designing the architecture, layout, and social spaces, to planters, parks, and lighting. As the boss, you'll also have to tackle the business side alongside the creative, including cashflow, workers, and the unexpected dramas that come with running a company.

That may well include having your contractors blocked by angry protestors, or managing the expectations of the local citizens to ensure no delays to your build. Just go one block at a time to transform this run-down old city into the metropolis is has the potential to be.

The big question is whether you'll try to be eco-conscious or go straight for the profits, leveraging your ties with the mayor's office and those lucrative investors.

You'll be able to see if you're up for the job when The Constructors launches on PC via Steam on June 6, 2024.

