From the very first scenes of the second season of hit returning show The Bear, it’s made clear that we are heading in a new direction. In fact, actor Lionel Boyce, who returns as lovable pastry chef Marcus, goes as far to say that it’s a "completely different show" this time around.

Speaking to GamesRadar+ before the actors’ strike, the star explained the tonal shift: "I think Chris [Storer, creator] is extremely smart and had this idea of where to take the show, how each season would feel. And it’s not just for the sake of it, it all has purpose, we want to show you who these people are. The kitchen is intense but outside of it is life, so we needed it to feel like life."

Although the second season follows Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Marcus, and the rest of the gang as they work towards the opening of their new restaurant The Bear, it also takes the time to dive deeper into these characters, looking at their lives outside of the kitchen, really fleshing them out. Of course, that doesn’t mean there aren’t any anxiety-inducing kitchen scenes that will leave you in a sweat just like in season one, but it is indeed a more intimate, personal, and emotional affair.

From good to great

Instead of opening on the restaurant, the first scenes place the focus on Marcus, as we join him sitting next to his ill mother at the hospital, holding her hand as she lies in the bed unconscious. Seeing more of his relationship with his mum allows us to have a deeper understanding of not only the pain Marcus is facing underneath that beaming smile, but also what drives him in life. For Boyce, it was a privilege to be able to peel back the layers: "It was great to have that understanding of what his smile and upbeat energy really means, making it full circle. He’s not just a happy person, he is hiding things and what he is hiding, that was brought internally from mine and Marcus’ mind. I think he just cares - he’s placed all this care in his mom and it’s about that passion. That’s where it all went but now he needs to find a balance, where he’s placing everything."

Marcus’ journey to Copenhagen in the fourth episode really explores his struggle to juggle everything that is important to him, such as caring for his mother and his passion for cooking. Sent there by Sydney to train under the prestigious chef Luca (played by a brilliant Will Poulter), Marcus is challenged on a whole new level, embarking on what can only be described as a spiritual odyssey.

As Boyce emphasises to us, stepping out of his comfort zone and meeting Luca changes everything for Marcus: "It has a huge impact on him. In the first season Carmy opened the door then Sydney encouraged him, offering him a ladder. She continues to do that in this season by sending him to meet Luca. Here his journey is how does he go from good to great. For him, good is just learning how to do things and he can do that. He meets Luca, who is great, so he wants to know how he can get there, asking all these questions, earning that respect. Luca sees that potential in him but also tells him about both sides, the double-edged sword nature of it - so Marcus leaves there with the knowledge and understanding of what it takes to get there."

Marcus & Luca

The dynamic between Boyce's Marcus and Poulter's Luca is certainly a highlight of the second season, as the two gradually open up to each other, sharing their experiences and stories. It's simply a pleasure as a viewer to witness that, hence why it's understandable that showrunner Storer dedicated the entirety of episode four to the duo, with it acting almost like a standalone instalment.

Boyce says he got on with Poulter the minute the pair met each other, which helped bring to the screen this easy chemistry: "He was awesome! We met, kicked it a day, and it was just very natural. He made some cookies that were incredible as he took it very seriously - I was secretly jealous that I can't make cookies that good! We spoke a lot about the scenes, talking through them, how Luca saw something in Marcus. Some of my experiences in the kitchen, you can tell who cares and who doesn't. The people who care will be fed whilst those who don't will just bounce around until they are done. This character Luca, he doesn't expect Marcus to care but soon realises he does, he's keen to learn. So, we spoke about that, which really helped us to bring that in."

Bon appétit

(Image credit: Disney+)

That time spent with Luca does change Marcus, who returns to Chicago with fresh ideas for a new dessert menu and plenty of enthusiasm. Just like his character, Boyce is also passionate about pudding, reeling off a long list when I ask him what he would choose if he could only eat one sweet treat for the rest of his life. "I love sweets, donuts, cakes... I would eat this marble cake every day if I could. There's a bakery out here in LA where I've got my birthday cake from every year since I was six years old. It's a beautiful marble cake. But in the UK, there's a honey cake at Gail's bakery that I just love - it fits in my palm and its like eating popcorn. You need to check it out!"

In the weeks since interviewing Boyce, I have indeed sought out this intriguing honey cake at the local Gail's bakery in Manchester but alas, I'm yet to strike lucky. One day Lionel, one day... I promise!

