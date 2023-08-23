With the success of Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical still ringing in our ears, we've got another new music-focused game for you to add to your wishlist - Symphonia.

The game from developer Sunny Peak and publisher Headup Games just got revealed as part of the Future Games Show August Showcase, and it's due to drop on PC and console next year.

It's a stunning-looking hand-drawn puzzle platformer where you play as the birdlike Philemon, who also happens to be a violin virtuoso. The only tools you have - and need - in Symphonia are your violin and your bow, which you'll use to interact with the world around you.

Music is a key part of everything you do in Symphonia, with your violin ability opening up the path through the game. You'll look to reawaken the titular realm of Symphonia by playing concertos in all four of its zones - each of which is themed around a distinct instrumental family.

Interestingly, the game is completely combat-free, so even though it has Hollow Knight and Ori and the Blind Forest vibes, there won't be anything trying to attack you while you explore the game.

You will want to explore everything you can though, as Symphonia also features collectibles in the form of music fragments, which only heighten the game's dedication to music.

Symphonia is coming to PC and consoles at some point in 2024. You can wishlist the game now on Steam to keep up with all the latest developments.

