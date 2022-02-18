Square Enix promises you'll be able to suplex the ghost train in Final Fantasy 6 Pixel Remaster

The developers of the Final Fantasy 6 Pixel Remaster wants you to know that you can definitely still pull off its most amusing combat maneuver.

When it comes JRPGs, there are few more beloved than Final Fantasy VI. Released on the SNES in 1994 to almost universal acclaim, the retro RPG has since been heralded as a classic. What’s been less than acclaimed, however, is a recent Square Enix tweet promoting its upcoming remaster.

Taking to Twitter to drum up some much-needed hype for the title, Square Enix decided to post a remastered clip of character Sabin's famous interaction with the Phantom Train, where they flip the entire locomotive on its 'back'. The problem, however, is that in the remastered clip, the train stays upright. We're no wrestling experts, but we do know that if your target isn’t getting flip upside-down during a suplex, it isn’t technically a suplex.

Eagle-eyed fans immediately noticed the discrepancy, and four days later, Square Enix had to reassure fans that this non-flipping train was just a bug. The good news? Square assures us that when the remaster releases, the ghosty train will properly flip.

We’re still hard at work polishing Final Fantasy VI pixel remaster in time for launch next week, and we saw some of your comments that the Phantom Train didn’t flip during Meteor Strike. The video was taken from a pre-release version, and will be adjusted in time for launch!February 17, 2022 See more

Over the last few years, Square Enix has garnered a bit of a reputation the ports of its beloved back catalogue. This suplex snafu is the latest in a long line of errors, from 2018's Chrono Trigger Steam port launching with horrific visuals, to audio and visual glitches plaguing modern ports of Final Fantasy 8 and 9, for whatever reason, it seems like poor old Square Enix can’t get their ports right.

Final Fantasy 6 Pixel Remaster is the last in Square Enix’s PC and mobile ports of the SNES Final Fantasies, with the others launching last year. It's due to release on February 23rd on Android, iOS and PC. When that fateful day comes, dear reader, you can rest easy knowing that the ghost train WILL flip.

