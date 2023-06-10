A new roguelike deck builder on the block called Shattered Heaven has unveiled a new trailer at Future Game Show Summer Showcase Powered by Intel.

The swift 30-second clip of the RPG meshes gameplay sequences with the odd break to tease the story, showing off the 2D carton-style visuals that take their queues from dark fantasy and Lovecraftian horror.

The trailer may fall under one minute, though there’s plenty packed in to give it all a frenetic energy, aided by tension-building operatic music.

Released on Steam at the end of May, the single-player deck-building card game features RPG elements and a branching narrative that takes you through procedural dungeons. That means different runs give you new deck combinations to try and other story choices to make as you reach differing endings as you topple each boss. There’s no shortage of visual variety either, with over 50 different enemies to discover alongside 10 unique bosses.

You start each run by putting together three starting decks, one for each hero you begin the run with. You’re then free to customise those decks by drafting new cards to suit the situation unfolding around you.

That’s not all there is to power up your characters, as besting foes yields treasures and allows you to climb the skill tree further. If you’re feeling particularly adventurous, you can crank up the difficulty and select different modifiers to achieve even better loot. If the story is more appealing, you can control the pace to enjoy the narrative better.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.