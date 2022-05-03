Hulu drama reportedly forced to shut down midway through filming after employees stage protest

Filming on upcoming Hulu drama Saint X has reportedly been forced to shut down after the crew staged a protest.

According to Deadline, multiple US crew members – said to be from the first-unit grip team and the electric team – walked off the set over a pay dispute, with the crew saying they were not paid properly for overtime. All those who walked off were part of the American crew, but the local camera crew (the show is filming in the Dominican Republic) are said to have considered leaving in solidarity.

The report says the dispute comes down to overtime pay after 12 hours of work. The crew are said to have been paid 1.5 times their rate up to the 14 hour mark, but they say this violated many of their contracts. They reportedly asked production company ABC Signature to rectify the problem or they'd walk from set after 12 hours – and ended up doing exactly that. Producers reportedly tried to continue, but the show was unable to keep filming.

A Disney TV Studios spokesperson has addressed the issue, confirming that, after "walking off the job, forcing filming to stop," some employees were fired. Per the spokesperson, they'll be replaced by US union members. Deadline's studio source indicates that Saint X is targeting resuming production this week, and an ABC Signature representative has said no other walk-offs have happened. GamesRadar+ has reached out to Hulu/Disney for comment and will update this story accordingly.

Saint X stars The Haunting of Bly Manor's Victoria Pedretti, along with Josh Bonzie, Jayden Elijah, Kenlee Townsend, Hani Furstenberg, and West Duchovny. It's based on the novel of the same name by Alexis Schaitkin and doesn't currently have a release date.

In the meantime, check out our roundup of the best Netflix shows streaming now.