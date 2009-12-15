Post Grad review

There are enough unemployed graduates out there to make this winsome comedy about a jobless English major feel vaguely topical.



As soon as you catch sight of azure-eyed Kewpie doll Alexis Bledel, however, you sense it’s only a matter of time before she gets the job/man/life of her dreams, making Vicky Jenson’s film one bland, listless slog.



The Shrek co-director tries to hide the lack of plot by focusing on Bledel’s eccentric family, particularly her entrepreneurial dad (Michael Keaton in Mr Mom mode) and cantankerous gran (Carol Burnett).



The result, sadly, belongs on the reject pile, along with its heroine.