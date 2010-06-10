Persona 3 versus Persona 3 Portable

A young woman sits curled up on the floor of her apartment kitchen. She holds a gun to her temple. Her hands are trembling as she prepares to pull the trigger. This is not how a typical JRPG begins. Persona 3 for the PlayStation was one of the most unique and engaging role-playing games of all time with a powerful story, engaging characters and amazing artwork that carried you through 100 hours of awesomeness. We’ve been playing the heck out of Persona 3 Portable (P3P) for the PSP, so we decided to pick it apart to find out how it compares to the original.