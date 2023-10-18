When is Killers of the Flower Moon coming to streaming?

Martin Scorsese returns with a new movie for the first time since 2019's The Irishman with Killers of the Flower Moon. The film marks another collaboration between the director and actors Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, who play a powerful Oklahoma rancher and his nephew, Ernest. Rounding out the cast is Lily Gladstone, who plays Ernest's Osage wife and whose family is the victim of a string of brutal murders.

Killers of the Flower Moon is getting a theatrical release courtesy of Paramount Pictures, but it's also a co-production with Apple TV Plus. This means that it's going to be available to stream on the platform – but when?

When will Killers of the Flower Moon be on Apple TV Plus?

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures/Apple TV+)

The streaming release date for Killers of the Flower Moon is currently TBC, but we know that it will be coming to Apple TV Plus at some point in the near future.

Other Apple TV originals, like Sharper and Causeway, hit the streamer around a week after their theatrical release, while Tetris had a two-week window in cinemas before it arrived on streaming. Others, like Cha Cha Real Smooth, even had a day-and-date release, arriving simultaneously on the big and small screens.

With a big name like Scorsese behind the movie, and A-listers like DiCaprio and De Niro heading up the cast, it seems likely that this film will have longer legs in the cinema than some of its Apple TV predecessors. As soon as the streaming date is announced, though, we'll be the first to update you.

