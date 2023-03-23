Acclaimed indie city-builder Ixion just dropped its latest trailer at the Future Games Show Spring Showcase Powered by the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro.

Ixion, which launched in December 2022, takes the relentless harshness of moral city builders like Frostpunk to the stars, putting you in the captain's chair of a prototype space station in the twilight of humanity's time on Earth. You'll serve as Administrator of the Tiqqun, sent out into the stars by the DOLOS corporation, in an attempt to keep humanity's flame burning in the darkness of space.

But even in the midst of catastrophic collapse at home, your journey won't be easy. Your every decision may have repercussions down the line, and as you strive to maintain faith in this operation amid the people that call your space station their new home, you'll find a vast array of problems to overcome. Are there more survivors out there to save? How will you feed and care for your population as it grows? And who - or what - else might be lurking out here in the stars? Nobody ever said DOLOS was the only one to make it to the stars.

Ixion has drawn serious critical acclaim, winning both the 2022 Gamescom Award for Best Strategy Game, and the 2022 Nyx Award for PC Game - Strategy. And on top of those two awards, it was also a finalist in the Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year category at this year's DICE Awards. One of last year's most exciting city-builders, you can pick it up right now on PC via its Steam page (opens in new tab).

