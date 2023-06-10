Homeseek, the post-apocalyptic strategy game coming from Traptics and The Iterative Collective, just got a July 20 release date.

As announced at the Future Games Show Summer Showcase Powered by Intel, you won't have long to wait until you can attempt to keep a colony of survivors alive in a bleak desert landscape.

Homeseek will see you trying to build a home on a near-future Earth where water resources are dwindling and the landscape is little more than a barren desert. Literally every drop counts, so you'll have to make sure you're making the most of the limited reserves you have as you cultivate crops, create new technologies, and provide a home base for your people. With rumors of there being more water elsewhere, you'll also have to risk traveling to discover more fertile lands elsewhere that promise more plentiful resources.

Every decision you make will have an impact on your civilians' lives, with your impact lingering through every campaign scenario thanks to persistent progression. That means every law you make, technology you discover, and people you nurture will carry over to each campaign mission, so you'll really need to weigh up what choices you make.

Plus, you'll also have to contend with other people trying their best to survive in this post-apocalyptic Earth. Homeseek features online multiplayer where you'll have the option to make allies and trade, or steal and sabotage in order to survive.

Homeseek launches on PC on July 20, 2023 and you can wishlist the game on Steam right now if you think you've got what it takes to survive the sands.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.