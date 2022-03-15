Here's everything you need to know about the new Rainbow Six Siege season - Demon Veil

Rainbow Six Siege has just entered its seventh year, and kicking things off is the new Demon Veil season. As well as a new Map, new Operator, and the permanent addition of the Team Deathmatch mode, Demon Veil will introduce a new layer of strategy that could have huge ramifications for the rest of the game.

The headline change coming in Demon Veil is its new Operator. Azami is a 2 Health 2 Speed Defender hailing from Japan. As well as her weaponry - the D-50 handgun and your choice of either the 9X19SVN submachine gun or the ACS12 shotgun - her gadget is the Kiba Barrier. Throwing one of her five special Kunai allows her to create destructible barriers around the map, forcing attackers down certain routes or plugging up holes to protect from drones and grenades. Elsewhere, another Defender, Goyo, is getting a slight adjustment, and will now be able to place his gas canisters on walls as well as floors.

Demon Veil also brings in a new Map - Emerald Plains. Based around a manor house in the emerald island of Ireland, you'll be fighting on multiple levels, from perfectly-manicured gardens right up to the rooftop. Emerald Plains is the first new Rainbow Six Siege map in three years, so it's going to be an exciting new battleground to play through.

This season, Ubisoft is also introducing a new mode. Team Deathmatch will once again pit two squads of five players against one another, offering the freedom to choose any Operator regardless of team or whether anyone else is playing them. It's ideal for those who simply want to practice their gunfighting, as it'll strip away the gadgets, drones, or shields that are crucial to Siege's competitive mode.

Even more impactful than that, however, is the introduction of an 'Attacker Repick' system. As the name suggests, the new feature will allow the Attackers team to choose a new Operator during the Prep Phase depending on the tactics and Operator choice of the Defenders, which could entirely change Rainbow Six Siege's ranked and competitive scenes.

Demon Veil is out now with new arrival Azami available to unlock via the Premium Track of the new season's Battle Pass, or with Renown or R6 credits.