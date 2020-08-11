Green Lanterns vs. Yellow Lanterns in Earth One Vol. Two preview

Embracing the old showbiz adage "the show must go on," DC has released a preview to this week’s Green Lantern: Earth One Volume Two original graphic novel (OGN). Set outside the bounds of the central DC continuity, Hal Jordan and the Green Lanterns go up against the Yellow Lanterns for the first time.

(Image credit: DC)

"Manhunters, alien races, rings of power—it’s a lot for the people of Earth to absorb. Especially when an interplanetary incident forces their protector, Hal Jordan, to leave on a rescue mission that results in the discovery that there's a new player in the galaxy: Yellow Lanterns!" reads DC's description.

Set three years after the original 2018 OGN, this new volume mixes a bit of classic continuity with some new bits—like John Stewart holding a Yellow Lantern ring.

"While they seem a benign force for peace, Jordan can't get comfortable with how much power they wield, or their bizarre, lockstep behavior," the OGN's description continues. "When fellow Earthling John Stewart ends up with a yellow ring, he and Hal must work together to confront the being who destroyed the original Green Lantern Corps—the last surviving Guardian."

Here's a preview:

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: DC) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: DC) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: DC)

In the original story, it was revealed that the original Green Lantern Corps were almost completely wiped out by Manhunters—a robot army created by the founders of the GLC, the Guardians of the Universe. At the end of the first OGN, the last-surviving Guardian revealed his involvement in the founding of the Yellow Lantern Corps.

In comics continuity, the Green Lanterns base their strength on willpower, while the Yellow Lanterns draw their energy from fear.

Both Green Lantern: Earth One Vol. One and the new Vol. Two are available now.