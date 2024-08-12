The Witcher 3's Geralt actor isn't Team Triss or Team Yen: "I would have liked an option to romance Shani"

The Witcher 3's Geralt actor Doug Cockle has been speaking more about his iconic RPG role and has weighed in on whether he's on Team Triss or Yennefer. The answer is neither, actually.

Triss and Yen are The Witcher 3's two main romance options, each with a unique ending, and generally speaking, every Witcher fan has their thoughts on who the best girl is. However, in a new interview with Fall Damage on YouTube, Cockle says he'd have liked to romance the medic Shani instead, even if he understands that the devs at CD Projekt Red can only make so many different storylines in the first place.

"I mean, I get it, we want to choose between Triss and Yen, you know they can only make so many storylines and stuff like that, but I would have liked an option to romance Shani," he says. "She would have been fun to romance because she's so sweet and smart."

While it is possible to have a brief romantic encounter with Shani in the Hearts of Stone expansion, it's just a one-time thing, so you're not able to take things to a more serious level like Cockle would have liked. It's worth noting, though, that Geralt can also get intimate with her in The Witcher 1, so at least we can expect to see her again in the upcoming remake.

In the same interview, Cockle discusses side quests and notes that they can be more fun to record than the main quests, just since they're sometimes a bit less serious. "Some of the side quests have more humor in them, so that makes them a little bit more fun to record," he explains. "Not that the main quests aren't fun, it's just, you know, they tend to carry the weight of the storyline, so doing the side quests sometimes just brings a little bit of levity into the recording session."

