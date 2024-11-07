Now that's a nasty MMO bug: Old School RuneScape players watched in confusion as thousands of bolts and arrows vanished in a black hole strapped to their shoulder

Old School RuneScape players woke up to a nasty surprise on the heels of an otherwise well-received update for the MMO. A new bug with a rare piece of untradeable gear, Dizana's Quiver, caused it to permanently delete countless arrows and bolts, with many players reportedly losing thousands of shots and millions of gold to the bug before it was resolved.

"The ammo-deletion issue with Dizana's Quiver has now been hotfixed," developer Jagex confirms in a recent tweet . "We're working on returning lost items to players. Don't worry, our system identifies this, so there's no need to contact us. Sorry for the inconvenience."

Dizana's Quiver was released in March 2024 and it remains the strongest piece of ranged gear for your cape slot. It can only be earned by beating the highest-level monster in the game at the end of the difficult Fortis Colosseum combat gauntlet. It gives huge stat bonuses, further charge-based buffs per shot, and crucially grants players a secondary ammunition slot, making it invaluable for some setups. It's a fairly uncommon item due to the challenge involved in getting it, but that also means it's largely held by veteran players with more money to lose to a bug like this.

Several players reported the ammo bug on Reddit , with some claiming to have lost, or to have watched friends lose, stacks of tens or even hundreds of thousands of ammo. A Twitch clip of streamer molgoatkirby shows it in action, and the bug seems perilously easy to pull off. If you had one ammo type equipped in your secondary ammo slot and then picked up a round of that same ammo type off the ground, that pickup would delete and replace whatever you had in your primary ammo slot – even if that was 7,174 dragon arrows worth over 12 million gold, as molgoatkirby showed.

This is one of those uniquely terrifying bugs with theoretically limitless reach. If you, for some reason, had a massive arrow or bolt stack worth billions of gold, it could disappear as easily as three bronze arrows. Thankfully the bug was fixed relatively quickly. Here's hoping all affected players have their ammo returned to them soon.

