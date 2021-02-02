Best Shots review - Future State: Superman of Metropolis #2 a well-rounded look at the city

Like the debut issue, Future State: Superman of Metropolis #2 focuses on three stories, each centered around a different hero in Metropolis.

Future State: Superman of Metropolis #2 credits Written by Sean Lewis and Brandon Easton

Art by John Timms, Gabe Eltaeb, Valentine de Landro, Marissa Louise, Cully Hamner, and Laura Martin

Letters by Dave Sharpe and AndWorld Design

Published by DC

'Rama Rating: 8 out of 10

The main story focuses on Jonathan Kent continuing the fight for Metropolis against Brain Cells, the newest incarnation/creation of Brainiac. The crisp linework of John Timms shines here as Jonathan Kent is pushed to his limits by the supervillain. Sean Lewis' script focuses on Kent's self-doubt – he isn't as strong or as fast as his father, and his fears that he won't be able to be the Superman that Metropolis needs make him vulnerable to Brain Cells' attacks. Brain Cells creates several clones of Superman, representing different eras of Superman's history, and each one with its own focused attack on Jonathan, both physically and emotionally. Gabe Eltaeb's colors work well with John Timms' lines, meaning each beat of action is an explosive panel with tons of detail and energy. The spectacular artwork heightens Jonathan Kent's emotional journey, leading to a satisfying conclusion for the hero.

The first backup story is a continuation of the Mister Miracle story by Brandon Easton and Valentine de Landro. Easton's captions work well with the artwork by de Landro and colorist Marissa Louise, showing off some of the more out there tricks that Mister Miracle is able to pull off without over-explaining them. There's just enough to convey to the reader the specifics without bogging the book down with overly wordy descriptions of how Mister Miracle and his Mother Box companion, M.B., are doing everything. The use of solely horizontal panels also keeps the story moving along at a steady pace, emulating the measured way that Mister Miracle attempts to investigate what has happened to Metropolis.

(Image credit: DC)

The final backup story focuses on the Guardian tracking down the villainous Honest Mary to save Jimmy Olsen. The moody artwork by Cully Hamner and Laura Martin really helps sell how dark Metropolis has become with the city bottled and shrunken by Jonathan Kent in the issue's main storyline. Sean Lewis' script focuses however on how citizens band together in crisis, helping Guardian in his quest. The focus on everyday people really works nicely in the overall comic, allowing readers to experience this story from a more grounded point-of-view than the other stories.

The unison between the three segments helps make Future State: Superman of Metropolis #2 an all-encompassing read. Each of the stories helps flesh out the others, giving readers a well-rounded look at the city of Metropolis and the heroes that protect it.

Future State: Superman of Metropolis #2 is available now in comic book stores and digital platforms. Check out Newsarama's list of the best digital comics readers for Android and iOS devices.