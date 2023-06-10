What do you get when big chiptune riffs, turn-based RPGs, and a heavy metal world inspired by experimental musician and YouTuber star Rob Scallon collide? You get Fretless from Ritual Studios, one of the most delightful-looking new indie games of 2024.

Given its world premiere during the Future Games Show Summer Showcase Powered by Intel, Fretless: The Wrath of Riffson will send you on an adventure to combat the record exec of Super Metal Records, Rick Riffson, who is corrupting a beautiful pixel-art realm by trying to take ownership of every note, chord, and song in the land with destructive record label deals. You'll need to explore, collect mighty riffs, and engage in musical turn-based combat to help return harmony to the world.

This lighthearted adventure is absolutely packed with style, and some pretty ingenious approaches to progression. Ritual Studios is building an experience where you'll need to collect musical phrases, add them to your collection, and then compose awesome bars of music to create deafeningly radical, face-melting solos to defeat the goons out of Super Metal Records. Better still, you'll even have the freedom to put your stamp on the type of tunes you are producing, using heavy metal, folk music, or indie rock stylings to create undefeatable damage builds and life stealing combos.

Content creator Rob Scallon is perhaps best known for covering metal songs with folk and country music instruments, and for his viral videos with his massive guitar effect pedal boards, so we're expecting big things from Fretless: The Wrath of Riffson – which is set within a diverse music rock world inspired by Scallon and his friends.

Fretless: The Wrath of Riffson is set to launch on PC in 2024 and if you're like to learn more, be sure to add this enchanting adventure to your Steam Wishlist to be kept up to date on all the latest info.

