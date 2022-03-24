For players that like a real challenge, The Cycle: Frontier will be bringing its risky PvPvE loot chasing action to PC on April 2022, and you can wishlist it on Steam right now plus register for the playtest.

As revealed by the Future Games Show trailer, this is a challenging, high-stakes sci-fi multiplayer game about chasing resources on an inhospitable planet where you can lose it all if you fail - even the hard-earned gear you brought with you.

The setup has you, and a team if you want back up, going up against other players and local monsters, to loot Fortuna III. It's a profitable but deadly planet, ravaged by radiation storms that have left it abandoned, but still full of valuable resources for the brave or foolhardy.

When you drop, it's up to you to balance the risk of grabbing loot and resources, with the dangers of planetary creatures, and other players trying to get rich too. This isn't so much about risk and rewards, as it is risking the reward - because if you die during a run you'll lose everything you collected, and everything you brought with you. Any conflict has the potential to strip you of everything, and you won't be safe until you reach the evac ship. Only then will your loot, gear, and anything you found be banked and safe.

Assuming you live long enough, you'll be able to take your earnings back to Prospect Station where you can buy upgrades, gear and mods to give you an edge, and take on contracts to boost your take, for the next time. You can even customise your living quarters on the station, because there's no point risking your life for all that money if you can't spoil yourself a little.

Your profiteering tactics are up to you. Do you play it safe and try to avoid trouble? Grab some easy loot and run before things get too hot? Or do you risk it all for the big score? Then there's always the option of straight up attacking other teams to steal what they've found, once they've done the hard work. After all, they've probably already taken a beating so it'll be easy money, right?

Whatever you're planning, you'll be able to test out your life as space age prospector or robber when The Cycle: Frontier releases in April 2022. So wishlist it now to make sure you don't miss out.