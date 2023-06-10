Cozy plant management sim Distant Bloom has a brand new trailer, and a limited-time demo to go along with it.

Earlier today at the Future Games Show Summer Showcase Powered by Intel, developer Ember Trail unveiled more of their charming life sim. Distant Bloom is a top-down management sim, where you explore a faraway planet that's somehow mysteriously fallen into ruin by the time of your arrival.

It's up to you to restore the beauty of the once-glorious planet by cultivating and nurturing the various plant life scattered around the planet. Distant Bloom is a plant management sim at heart, where you're not just breathing life back into the planet itself, but get it thriving again thanks to the plants.

You also need to build up a home base to survive in the farthest reaches of space. Take the items and crops you yield from planting endeavours, and turn them into tools and materials that can be used to improve your home base and give you and your scattered crew somewhere to call home.

Your actions also have a deliberate impact on the crew and the planet in Distant Bloom. Every decision and crop planted counts for something - as you'll find yourself changing the future of your scattered crew, and the entire planet itself with its extensive ecosystem.

Distant Bloom is due out later this year in 2023, exclusively on PC via Steam, and it'll support Valve's Steam Deck on day one. You can check out the Steam store page to wishlist Distant Bloom for further updates, and to see when the new demo for the plant management sim goes live.

