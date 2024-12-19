Absolute Batman #3 teases a new origin for the Riddler and delves into Bruce and Selina's childhoods

The latest issue of Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta's Absolute Batman is in comic stores now. It's another blockbuster issue, one that crams in a thrilling chase scene, big developments in Bruce's crusade against the Party Animals, and some disturbing hints about the true nature of the mayoral race in Gotham City. But, perhaps most intriguingly, it also includes some intriguing tweaks to the back stories of the Absolute Universe versions of Catwoman and the Riddler.

(Image credit: DC)

Spoilers for Absolute Batman #3

The first half of the issue is made up of Batman and Alfred's escape from the Party Animals in the Bat-Tank/Bat-Truck – whatever this massive thing is, "Batmobile" doesn't quite suit it. Alfred tries to convince Bruce to meet with Roman Sionis – AKA Black Mask – and take him up on the deal that was offered at the end of #2. The Dark Knight is disgusted by the idea, but Alfred suggests that he takes whatever money Black Mask is offering (this version of the Caped Crusader is super-broke, don't forget) and uses it to make Batman into "something real." It could lead to fewer Party Animals attacks and there's nothing to stop Alfred and Batman taking Sionis down in the future. Bruce seems to consider it for a moment, before ejecting Alfred from the Bat-Truck and driving off a bridge into the river. He's dramatic like that.

(Image credit: DC)

We then get a flashback to the young Bruce and Selina as children. In the Absolute Universe Bruce Wayne and many of the key members of Batman's rogues' gallery grew up together and in this issue, in a sweet moment that calls back to the regular Batman's origin story, we see them all go to see a screening of Zorro with Martha Wayne. Before that, however, we learn that Selina is an orphan who has run away from another adoptive home. Bruce suggests that she comes and lives with the Wayne family, but she resists.

Catwoman has had numerous different origins over the decades, but this one positions her as perhaps the key influence in young Bruce Wayne's life. She helps him confront (if not quite conquer) his fear of heights and is clearly a close confidant. What she's doing in the present day aside from traveling, however, remains a bit of a mystery and one that this issue doesn't solve.

(Image credit: DC)

Back in the present Bruce goes to see another friend, Eddie Nygma, to try and find out more about the skull mask that he has retrieved. This version of Edward Nygma is clearly a genius, but isn't showing any villainous inclinations. Slightly worryingly, however, he has constructed an android counterpart (When Bruce asks if he has a name, Eddie replies "I was thinking 'Al,' after Alan Turing, the Library of Alexandria and as a visual play on A.I. of course. But now I'm thinking something with Riddles? Riddle-Man?"). What with Failsafe over in the All In universe, Batman has a spotty track record with artificial intelligences, and I can't say that I don't trust this one not to go evil in the near future.

I've gotta say, I love the way that Snyder and Dragotta are handling Eddie, along with Ozzie, Harvey, and Waylon as adults. Seeing these maybe-villains in a more sympathetic light is turning into one of the most intriguing and affecting parts of this comic. Eddie, particularly, shares a tender moment with Bruce here, telling him how much their friendship means to him.

(Image credit: DC)

Elsewhere, we get some more insights into what's going on behind the scenes of Gotham's mayoral race – and it's not pretty. Martha Wayne intends to run as Jim Gordon's deputy, much to Bruce's dismay. He's concerned that it will put her in the firing line of the Party Animals and those worries turn out to be justified when it's revealed that Gordon's opponent Hamilton Hill is working closely with Black Mask. The latter, incidentally, is using the Absolute Universe version of Bibbo Bibowski first as a sparring partner and then as a quite literal punching bag.

The issue's biggest shock, however comes right at the end, with a seemingly beaten Bruce agreeing to take the deal and meet with Black Mask. Still, this is Batman we're talking about. Something tells me this is not going to go the way that Sionis thinks...

Absolute Batman #3 is available from DC now.

Check out interviews with the creative teams of Absolute Wonder Woman and Absolute Superman.