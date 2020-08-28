Carto, an adventure game that focuses on you guiding a young explorer back home, is looking to bring some chill vibes to PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One when it launches on October 27.

On Carto's journey back home, she'll head across different types of land - from scorching deserts to craggy caves, coming across a whole host of chatty characters who you'll be able to help out in a variety of ways.

What sets Carto apart is a fascinating map that you can change at will. Need to create a body of water for your adorable character to traverse across? Find some by exploring another area and then move it on your map to where it needs to be. You'll be able to create paths for Carto to follow, as well as manipulate the environment in other ways. We can't wait to see how we'll be able to change the worlds Carto explores and what sort of puzzles she'll have to overcome.

This unique puzzle system isn't Carto's only strength though. The game features adorable hand-drawn visuals that make it look like you're playing an indie cartoon, so whether you're traversing lush green forests or arid windy deserts, it always looks like a feast for the eyes. On top of that, the game's also got a soothing soundtrack, that compliments the delightfully cute visuals.

The style also feeds into Carto's general feel, which is designed to be peaceful and relaxing. The places Carto explores may be mysterious, but don't expect them to stress you out, as the game wants you to have a chill experience. It's basically a bubble bath of a video game, which frankly, sounds like our cup of tea. With Carto due to hit PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One on October 27, we don't have to wait too long for this distinctive adventure.