Borderlands: The Handsome Collection is $16 right now on PS4 and Xbox One

The world has its eyes firmly fixed on Borderlands 3 right now, as it's one of the biggest gaming releases of the year. But that wait until September 13 seems awfully long. Painfully so. But here's some good news: if you're hungry for some Borderlands action right now, then Walmart has the Borderlands: Handsome Collection - which includes both the Pre-Sequel and Borderlands 2 - for $16 on both PS4 and Xbox One. That's $8 per game, which is the kind of madness Handsome Jack himself would approve of. The Xbox version is $16 at Amazon too, although the PS4 is out of stock there.

We'd thoroughly recommend both games, especially if you've never experienced them before. Maybe you were into Borderlands back on Xbox 360 / PS3 and want to see what came next? Or maybe you're new to Borderlands and want to know what all the fuss is about. The Walmart listings show a tiny saving off the list price, but we've seen the Handsome Collection going for $25 recently, so this is a great price for a couple of excellent games.

If you want more, check out all the best Walmart game deals, or head over to our round up of cheap PS4 game deals and cheap Xbox game deals for more savings.

