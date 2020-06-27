Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 is out next month

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 will release on July 10, 2020.

In an all-new video entitled "official second trailer", ArtPlay and Inti Creates confirmed that the JRPG sequel will also include two-player co-op. Here, take a look (thanks, VG24/7):

As Austin explained at the time the sequel was announced just a few days ago, Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon is something of a sister project to Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night. It's a retro spinoff from Castlevania producer Koji Igarashi, and as Igarashi announced at NGPX, it's getting a sequel.

"Classic-style Bloodstained action from Koji Igarashi and Inti Creates is coming July 10th, 2020 to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam with Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2!" the video description announces. "In this new trailer, allies from the past are revealed with the inclusion of Zangetsu's allies from the original Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon - Miriam, Alfred, and Gebel.

"With the inclusion of a two-player co-op mode, friends can take the battle against demonkind to new heights. Combine the abilities of different characters and create a near limitless amount of new ways to traverse stages and defeat tough bosses."

The digital-only Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 is coming to stores on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC on July 10, 2020, and cost you $15.