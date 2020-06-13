Watch the first gameplay trailer for Evil Genius 2: World Domination

If you're ready to start your supervillain career, look no further than the first gameplay trailer for Evil Genius 2: World Domination. The trailer was first shown at the PC Gaming Show, and takes you through every step from building a lair to bring your nefarious plans to their terrible conclusion.

The game is the work of Rebellion, the same British studio that brought you the Sniper Elite and Zombie Army series, as well as the recent Strange Brigade. It's a sequel to the 2004 game, Evil Genius. Rebellion dabbled with bringing the series back with a Facebook version, Evil Genius: WMD, and Evil Genius Online. Fans asked for a true PC sequel, and 16 years after the original it's finally happening.

"We’ve always wanted to make a fully-featured PC follow-up," said the studio in 2015. "We’ve taken concepts for an Evil Genius sequel to publishers before but we weren’t able to secure the funding we needed. However, since then, we’ve looked into alternative ways to get this game funded and created. We are going to make this happen. And it’s going to be soon."

The game will be released for PC later this year.

