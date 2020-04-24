Chris Hemsworth on Thor: Love and Thunder: “It’s one of the best scripts I’ve read in years”

If the Mighty Thor’s latest comments are anything to go by, Mjolnir will ring out larger than ever in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. “It’s one of the best scripts I’ve read in years,” Chris Hemsworth told The Philadelphia Inquirer when asked about the fourth Thor movie, which will see Ragnarok ’s Taika Waititi return as director. “[It’s] Taika at his most extreme, and at his best.”

He added: “If the version I read is the one we get running with, it’s going to be pretty insane.”

Ragnarok was a critical and commercial success, with the third Thor movie leaning into Hemsworth’s comedic chops while battling with the God of Thunder’s self-doubt. The follow-up (which has an immensely cool title) is currently slated to be the last movie in Marvel Phase 4 and will surely feature plenty of easter eggs – and potentially tie into the Disney Plus Loki series. Hemsworth’s latest comments have us all the more excited.

Elsewhere in Asgard, Natalie Portman will be making her return to the MCU as Jane Foster, only this time she’ll be wielding the hammer as female Thor , a story from The Mighty Thor comics by Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman. Thor’s new travel buddies the Guardians of the Galaxy are also confirmed to be making an appearance before they head out on their own adventure in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Tessa Thompson’s fearless Valkyrie, now Queen of Asgard will also be returning. Christian Bale , meanwhile, has reportedly joined Thor: Love and Thunder, yet the former Batman actor’s role has yet to be revealed. Fans have a strong feeling, however, he may be playing Beta Ray Bill, a horse-like alien who is worthy of wielding Mjolnir – now that will shake things up.

Waititi himself has remained predictably hush about the project. However, he did tease a little during a recent Instagram Live , saying: "Space sharks, if you know anything about the comics... That's all I'm gonna say... Space sharks.” SPACE. SHARKS. That certainly aligns with what Hemsworth had to say! Now, the only question that remains: short hair Thor or long hair Thor?