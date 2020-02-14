In the grimy underbelly of Western Mudos, townsfolk are terrorised by outlaws and tormented by demons. They live in fear, in desperate need of a bounty hunter.

Enter Stranger, a gruff, no nonsense protagonist, looking to earn himself enough Moolah (the in-game currency of the Oddworld universe) to afford an important life-saving operation.



Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD is a first-person shooter meets third-person, platform-adventure game, has you travelling across Mongo Valley (a large area in Western Mudos) tracking bounties as Mr Tall, Dark and Ransom himself, on a quest to clean the streets of any and of the outlaw scum that roam them.



Stranger’s weapon of choice is a custom-made, semi-automatic Crossbow, with an attached sniper scope, range of ammunition and upgrades to drop those hard to reach bad guys. The ‘custom-made’ aspect of the Crossbow gives it the ability to launch furry critters, monsters and bugs, giving a whole new meaning to the term ‘live ammunition’.



There are 9 different animals to fling at your foes, all with their own unique set of traits and abilities. From Chippunks; loud, frustrating creatures, that are handy when trying to lure your enemy to a certain position, all the way to Boombats which (as you might have guessed) explode when fired at a target.



Along the way you’ll meet a wealth of quirky characters that offer up interesting dialogue. Some of which are bizarre bosses, who require you to solve puzzles before you can out-right fight them.



The back-water towns of Western Mudos are vibrant and full of life, even if the majority of that life is under threat. Exploring everything Oddworld has to offer is made all the more enjoyable by this port to Nintendo switch, which offers new graphical and performance upgrades from full 1080 HD graphics at 60 fps to dramatically improving the audio. Plus, the addition of incredibly precise gyro-aiming for meticulous shots, that can be switched off, on the fly, as well as swift loading times.



The Nintendo Switch port of Stranger’s Wrath HD gives you the same immersive experience, with improved performance and details. It’s perfect for an action-packed evening on the sofa or to make your morning commute fly by as you rake in that Moolah.



And there’s no need to wait, as Oddworld Stranger’s Wrath HD is available on Nintendo's eShop right now and soon in physical edition.