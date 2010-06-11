Journey To Mecca review

Made by writer-director Bruce Neibaur in the mega-screen Imax format, Mecca charts the epic pilgrimage undertaken by the 14th century Moroccan explorer Ibn Battuta (Chems- Eddine Zinoune), who travelled some 5,000 miles overland from Tangier to the sacred city of Mecca.



Both a historical drama and a contemporary documentary, Journey To Mecca didactically seeks to paint a ‘positive’ version of Islam as a religion of peace, tolerance and enlightenment.



The storytelling may be pedestrian, but the swooping aerial images of the massed pilgrims journeying on camels and circling the Kabba are wondrous to behold.

