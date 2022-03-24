MythBusters: The Game - Crazy Experiments Simulator follows in the footsteps of the hugely successful and long-running television show, putting you in charge of the latest raft of tests to validate or disprove a series of wild real-life myths. You can sign up to take part in the game's upcoming playtests by visiting its Steam page.

As seen during the Future Games Show, this is your chance to join the Mythbusters team and get the complete experience, which means you'll have to carefully manage your stock of materials to construct the required props. Other equipment will need to be purchased without going over budget, so keep an eye on your bank balance and spend wisely.

The building itself takes place through a series of intuitive mini games, so whether you're cutting up planks of wood, assembling boards into a human-sized cutout, or casually removing a grenade fuse, there's a variety of ways to keep busy.

Next comes the really fun part, where you get to take everything you've built to the testing ground and actually conduct your outlandish experiments. Use the blueprints to set up your equipment, carry out tests to see what happens, then decide if you can conclusively Confirm or Bust the myth, or whether it's merely Plausible.

With your experiments completed, it's on to the video editing module to decide which sections to use as you cut the show together. Balance your production budget against your audience popularity, and you could have another hit episode on your hands.

MythBusters: The Game - Crazy Experiments Simulator is primed for an explosive launch on PC in Q2 2022, and you can add it to your Steam wishlist to keep up to date and sign up for the upcoming playtests (date TBC).